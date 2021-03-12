Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,314 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $49,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $375.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.78 and its 200-day moving average is $336.98. The stock has a market cap of $372.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $387.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.27.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

