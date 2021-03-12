Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $160,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Mastercard by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $1,521,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.22. 43,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,885. The company has a market cap of $373.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $387.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

