Maxim Group Upgrades Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) to “Buy”

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
NYSEAMERICAN SYN opened at $0.82 on Friday. Synthetic Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.
Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).
Synthetic Biologics Company Profile
Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.
