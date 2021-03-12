Maxim Group Upgrades Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) to “Buy”

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NYSEAMERICAN SYN opened at $0.82 on Friday. Synthetic Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 377,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

