McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

MCD stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.18. The stock had a trading volume of 83,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,867. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $156.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

