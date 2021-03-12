McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,564 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.2% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 153,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,907,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 37,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 39,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,867. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.11. The stock has a market cap of $156.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

