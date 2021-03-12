McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,307,312 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 583,732 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.4% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of McDonald’s worth $1,138,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

MCD stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,112. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.10. The stock has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

