MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

MAX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.08. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $62.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $2,590,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $19,989,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $3,099,000.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

