Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 129.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,421 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Medical Properties Trust worth $15,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $190,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 195.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

