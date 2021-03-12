MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Price Down 14.1%

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s stock price traded down 14.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.03. 1,588,716 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 912,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get MediciNova alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.