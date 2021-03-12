Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 295,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,143,643. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $189.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

