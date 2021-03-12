Mercury Price Tops $0.0150 on Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Mercury token can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $4,061.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.43 or 0.00468635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00062930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00050830 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00070372 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.60 or 0.00555316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00076810 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars.

