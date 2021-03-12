Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Buys Shares of 9,316 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,316 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $232.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

