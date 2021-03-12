Metadium (META) Reaches Market Cap of $154.46 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 73.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $154.46 million and approximately $709.95 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 327.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00049238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.54 or 0.00646543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00064908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00036927 BTC.

Metadium Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.