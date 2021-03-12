Metal (MTL) Price Hits $1.67 on Major Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, Metal has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00002945 BTC on exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $109.33 million and $133.83 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.10 or 0.00648499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 107.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00024984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

