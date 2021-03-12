Metronome Trading Up 11% This Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome token can now be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00004580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $29.75 million and approximately $52,477.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.43 or 0.00460116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00062307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00049628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00069041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.22 or 0.00548432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00078221 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,857,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,523,596 tokens. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.