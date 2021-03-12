Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 94,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total value of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,050.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,169.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,098.65. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,271.67. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.