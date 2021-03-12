Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,987,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,050.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,169.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,098.65. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,271.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623 shares in the company, valued at $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

