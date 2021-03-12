MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of MGM Resorts International worth $23,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after acquiring an additional 444,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,032,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 311,235 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares in the company, valued at $17,269,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

