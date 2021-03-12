Michael Kuta Sells 10,000 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,695 shares in the company, valued at $709,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Kuta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of DMC Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $103,530.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,684. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. DMC Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 42.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,646,000 after acquiring an additional 312,374 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,899,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after buying an additional 164,253 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 417,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 107,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in DMC Global by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares during the period.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

