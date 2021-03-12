Michael L. Moehn Sells 10,000 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AEE traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $77.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AEE shares. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.