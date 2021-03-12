Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Sanders Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 6.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 2.98% of Micron Technology worth $2,674,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,924,748. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.