Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Madison Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,114 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.5% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $232.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.74. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

