Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Menard Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Menard Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,656 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.3% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $232.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.63 and its 200 day moving average is $219.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

