Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Miramar Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,322 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,969,738 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,255,614,000 after purchasing an additional 176,059 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 71,523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT opened at $232.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.63 and a 200 day moving average of $219.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

