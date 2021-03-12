Mika Yamamoto Sells 3,284 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FFIV traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $196.46. The company had a trading volume of 18,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,201. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $213.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

