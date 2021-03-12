Miles Jakeman Buys 180,000 Shares of archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9) Stock

archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9) insider Miles Jakeman bought 180,000 shares of archTIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($25,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.06.

archTIS Limited design and develops secure information sharing and collaboration products and services for in Australia and internationally. The company offers Kojensi Cloud Service, which enables private and public sector organizations to share and collaborate on documents and files in secure space; Kojensi Enterprise that allows multi-level, multi-coalition, and multi-domain collaboration on classified information; and Kojensi Field, which allows military, government, and aid and emergency service workers to collaborate in the field.

