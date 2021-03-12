Miles Jakeman Buys 180,000 Shares of archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9) Stock

archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9) insider Miles Jakeman bought 180,000 shares of archTIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($25,714.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.06.
About archTIS
Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for archTIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for archTIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.