Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Minerva Neurosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.24.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 110,408 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 791,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 38,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

