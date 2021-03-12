Mirror Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.18 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.80 or 0.00011924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $294.77 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.08 or 0.00459362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00061894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00049166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00068969 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.14 or 0.00540101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00077167 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,330,179 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

