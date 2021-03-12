Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Achieves Market Cap of $16.29 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.91 or 0.00029498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $16.29 million and $625,398.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.67 or 0.00463390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00062366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.21 or 0.00548052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00077986 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 963,261 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

