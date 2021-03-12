Mirrored ProShares VIX Market Cap Reaches $15.14 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00020925 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $15.14 million and $151,719.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.08 or 0.00459362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00061894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00049166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00068969 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.14 or 0.00540101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00077167 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 1,268,470 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.