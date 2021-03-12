Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Trading Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for approximately $698.23 or 0.01225672 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $22.90 million and $661,783.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $262.83 or 0.00461369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00061642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00049105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00069786 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.24 or 0.00541085 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00077036 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 32,799 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

