Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading 5.1% Higher

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) shares were up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.86. Approximately 155,182 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 151,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $510.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70). Analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ian Clements acquired 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,852.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at $25,637.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 94,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 60,950 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,183,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

