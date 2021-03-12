Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,539 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 104,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,220,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Microsoft by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,128,575 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,140,698,000 after buying an additional 1,278,746 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 23,981 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $232.42 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.