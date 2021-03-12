Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.6% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $232.42 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.63 and a 200 day moving average of $219.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.