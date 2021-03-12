Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.93

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and traded as high as $17.86. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 10,968 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.