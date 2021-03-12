Mizuho Cuts TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target to $51.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). Equities analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

