Mizuho Lowers CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $70.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CONE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -254.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average of $72.49. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

