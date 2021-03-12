Mizuho Lowers CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $70.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
CONE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.
Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -254.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average of $72.49. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
