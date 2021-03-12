Mizuho Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $180.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.87. The company had a trading volume of 97,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,238. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.10 and its 200-day moving average is $135.76.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 48.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 36.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 67.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

