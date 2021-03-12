Mizuho Trims CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Target Price to $120.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $114.94 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.67.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $38,766.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 350 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $39,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,803.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,434. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 103.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.