MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.19. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MKS Instruments.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 416.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
MKSI stock traded down $4.58 on Friday, hitting $165.08. 1,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,057. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.
About MKS Instruments
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.
