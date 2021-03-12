MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.19. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 416.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock traded down $4.58 on Friday, hitting $165.08. 1,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,057. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

