Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 23,201 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,201 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.01. 2,781,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,546,695. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $230.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

