Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,760 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 1,326,025 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 280,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 328,985 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after acquiring an additional 236,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 407,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after acquiring an additional 181,492 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 103,470 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

