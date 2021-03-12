Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5,341.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,902 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.67. The company had a trading volume of 35,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,445. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average of $95.91. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

