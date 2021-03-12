Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 20,450 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 882.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.74. 96,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,867. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

