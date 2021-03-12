Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,217 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

IVV stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.95 and its 200-day moving average is $362.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

