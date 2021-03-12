Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,055 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after buying an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,847. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.