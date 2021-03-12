Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 550,667 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 27,099.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,667 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $35,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.66. The stock had a trading volume of 150,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,106. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average is $64.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

