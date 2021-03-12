Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 696.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,029,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.72.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.91. 1,440,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,528,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $61.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.