Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.52 Million Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.64. 10,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

