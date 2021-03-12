Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 123,549 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6,844.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,549 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,667,000. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.17. The company had a trading volume of 83,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,651. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.41.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

